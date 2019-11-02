Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 1,715,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

