Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 108 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

