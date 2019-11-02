Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,521,000 after buying an additional 154,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

