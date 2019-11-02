Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $34.98 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 4.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

