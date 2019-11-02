Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,681,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 692,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $30.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

