Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.51). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

