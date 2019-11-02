Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,198.19

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,198.19 and traded as high as $3,618.00. Derwent London shares last traded at $3,554.00, with a volume of 178,753 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DLN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,230.58 ($42.21).

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,384.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36). Also, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total transaction of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

