Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €70.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.10 ($93.13).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €69.90 ($81.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,155,376 shares. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.99.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.