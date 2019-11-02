Deutsche Bank Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $395.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.63.

NYSE:SAM traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.01. 156,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,099. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.54.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total value of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,853,455. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

