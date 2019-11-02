Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBK. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

DBK stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.60 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403,003 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day moving average is €6.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

