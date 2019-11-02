Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.10 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

Shares of FRA DBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €6.60 ($7.67). 12,403,003 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.97 and its 200 day moving average is €6.81. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

