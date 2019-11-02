Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

DEO stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $163.00. 215,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,304. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.