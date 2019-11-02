Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.55.

FANG stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,447. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $119.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 126,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

