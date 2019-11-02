Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 102,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,602. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Several research firms have commented on DMRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

