Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,215,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,374,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. 277,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,178. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.