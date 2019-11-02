Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.86.

NYSE DIN opened at $75.42 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.