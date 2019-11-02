Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.51).

DLG stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.85. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

