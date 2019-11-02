Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $14,738.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01415723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX, Allcoin, Tidex, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

