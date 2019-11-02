DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

DSDVY traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.