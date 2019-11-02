Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

Shares of UNH opened at $252.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.97. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.