Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 64.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 384,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 324,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

