Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 112,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $107.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.