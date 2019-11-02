Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.58.

GS opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.