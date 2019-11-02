Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $173.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

