Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 155,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.