Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $443.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 28.16 and a quick ratio of 28.16. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

