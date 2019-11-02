Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,992 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASML by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

