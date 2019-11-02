Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,944.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $86.35 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.