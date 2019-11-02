DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.40 ($37.67).

ETR:DWS traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €29.21 ($33.97). 39,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.26. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

