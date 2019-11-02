Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.63. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

