DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.22 ($40.95).

FPE traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,197 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

