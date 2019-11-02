Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $54.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.23 million and the highest is $55.21 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $215.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.51 million to $216.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $242.64 million to $244.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

