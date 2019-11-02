Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at SunTrust Banks

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 251,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,355 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.