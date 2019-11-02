Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE EMN opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

