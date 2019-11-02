Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eaton stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,011. Eaton has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after buying an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 61.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

