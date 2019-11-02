Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

ETN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 2,237,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

