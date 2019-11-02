Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

NYSE ETN opened at $88.61 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,914.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

