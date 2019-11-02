Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 164,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,875. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.