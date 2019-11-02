Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.73, 7,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 254,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

