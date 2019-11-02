eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.25 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

