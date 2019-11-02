eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in eBay by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

eBay stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

