Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $46.80. 200,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.72.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $193,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $695,725 over the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

