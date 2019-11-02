El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 3,287,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.