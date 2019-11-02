Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus United Development Funding IV (NYSE:UDFI) Financial Survey

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 8.70% 3.25% 1.53% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.51 million 3.58 $66.54 million $0.98 14.93 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

