Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

