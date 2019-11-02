Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

