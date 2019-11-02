Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 141,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 7,332.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,878,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,634,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $179.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.