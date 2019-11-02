Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 311,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

