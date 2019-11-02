Encana (TSE:ECA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

ECA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

TSE ECA opened at C$5.44 on Friday. Encana has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Encana will post 1.0338289 EPS for the current year.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

