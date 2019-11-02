Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ELGX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Endologix alerts:

NASDAQ:ELGX opened at $2.50 on Friday. Endologix has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.